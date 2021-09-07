As football season returns to the area so does Tiger Tailgating for Hollister schools.
Tiger Tailgating takes place before every home Hollister football game this season. The first night of tailgating was Friday, Sept. 3, but the season offers three more chances for the Hollister community to come together to support the Hollister Tigers.
Tiger Tailgating will happen again on Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15. The tailgating happens in the Hollister High School parking lot before each home game. Parking spots to the right of the FEMA building open up at 5 p.m. and kickoff will be at 6:45 p.m., according to the Hollister High School Facebook page. Spots can not be reserved and will be first come, first serve.
“It is a great place for Tiger fans to gather and have some fun and friendship before every home game,” Hollister High School athletic director Nyla Milleson said.
The entire Hollister community, including students and clubs are welcome to tailgate. There will be games, food, drinks and fun for everyone, according to the Facebook page.
The following are the guidelines and rules for tailgating:
- No selling of anything
- No tents
- Do not cook after the 6:45 p.m. kickoff
The Hollister school expects a big turnout for the tailgating.
“Anytime the school and the community can come together to support young people, it is a positive thing,” Milleson said. “We are expecting a big turnout for our football home (games) and to watch our band and cheerleaders perform.”
For more information contact athletic director Nyla Milleson at 417-243-4045.
