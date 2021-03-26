An ordinance that’s been created to replace the city of Branson’s current Municipal Code chapter regarding animals has been postponed on its final reading.
This item, whose final reading will be presented again at the virtual April 27 regular Board of Aldermen meeting, was postponed to gather more community input.
“Upon hearing through the last meeting concerns by citizens that they hadn’t enough time, plus aldermen expressing concerns, I would like to request a motion to postpone the final reading of this bill to a date not to exceed April 27, 2021,” said Mayor Edd Akers.
“I’m asking so the aldermen can have time to check with their wards, to get information from their wards, so they can have more information to be able to make a good decision for our citizens.”
It was also discussed how the aldermen may request a special meeting to get even further community input.
“Most all the comments that I have received from people really didn’t have a problem with the ordinance, but I agree with Mr. Milton that looking forward here that we give the public more of an opportunity,” said Alderman Bill Skains. “I’d really like to see it, not just us individual aldermen, but let’s have a public meeting for discussion and bring some people in: the moms, the dads and not just the professionals into this. I’d also like to see a comparison of this bill with what is already on the books so folks can understand the changes; I’ve heard a lot about that.”
Upon this comment, Akers acknowledged that the aldermen do have the power to recommend a special meeting if desired to gather even further information.
“Aldermen have the opportunity to bring forth a recommendation,” said Akers. “But, at this point in time we’re doing a postponement so you have time to talk with the folks in your wards and if you feel like there’s a need for additional (meetings) then obviously that’s what you would have the ability to do.”
This item was originally presented at the virtual March 9 meeting and passed its first reading with a vote of 4-2 with Alderman Larry Milton and Jeff Seay voting against it.
The ordinance that has been presented will repeal the current Chapter 14, pertaining to animals in Branson’s Municipal Code and replace the chapter, in its entirety, with the proposed new Chapter 14.
The following information is from the proposed ordinance:
The newly proposed Chapter 14: pertaining to animals includes detailed information on several topics. Some of the things described within the ordinance are as follows:
- Definitions; including a detailed entry for nuisance, public nuisance, restraint and wildlife sanctuary.
- Animals that are allowed within residential zoning districts
- Limitations on number of dogs, cats and ferrets
- Limitations on pigs and chickens (hens)
- Licenses, vaccinations, fees, permits and reports
- Animal abuse
- Dangerous and/or vicious dogs (not based off breed)
- Exotic animals
- Commercial requirements
- Depositing of the carcass of a dead animal
Limitation on the number of dogs, cats and ferrets:
- It will be illegal in a lodging establishment for there to be more than three pets over the age of 120 days.
- It will be illegal in a residence for there to be more than six pets over the age of 120 days.
- When animals exceed these limits, the animals may be removed by animal control and be handled according to section 14-101.
- No person will be allowed to feed or harbor stray/feral cats except in connection with an approved animal adoption facility.
- Any cat that is allowed outdoors while unsupervised must be spayed or neutered.
- No person in residential districts will be allowed to breed more than one litter of dog or cat per household in any 12-month period.
- It will be illegal for dogs to run at large without supervision.
- It will be illegal for anyone to sell, trade, barter, lease, rent, give away or display a live animal on a roadside, public right-of-way, commercial parking lot, etc.
Licenses, vaccinations, fees, permits and reports:
- It will be illegal to knowingly have a pet over six months old without a rabies vaccination
- A yearly license fee will be required (service dogs will be exempt)
- If an animal is impounded, the owner may (within seven days) redeem the animal and pay for the fees and expenses incurred, including veterinary care and microchipping. The owner must provide proof of the current animal license and rabies certificate at the time of pick-up.
- There will be a $20 one-year annual license fee for an unaltered pet and a $10 one-year annual license fee for an altered pet.
- Seniors over the age of 65 will not be required to pay a fee for an altered pet.
A complete fee list can be found under the proposed amendment at bransonmo.gov. Please see the end of the article for more information.
Per the proposed code, a person cannot transport an animal in a vehicle on public roadways unless the animal is safely enclosed within the vehicle.
It will also be illegal for any person to willfully abandon any animal within the city.
Depositing dead animals:
- No person shall leave the carcass of a dead animal in any street, alley, lot or allow the carcass to remain on anyone’s property.
- An animal carcass must be disposed of within 24 hours of death and shall be buried no less than four feet below the ground surface.
- Carcasses may be disposed of by the county, a private veterinarian or a disposal plant licensed under Chapter 269.
It will be illegal to eliminate, in any manner, squirrels, starlings, pigeons or any other known pests (non-domestic animals) not protected by the Missouri Department of Conversation within city limits.
To see the proposed ordinance in its entirety visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click ‘Agendas and Minutes’; find the March 9 meeting title; click on ‘HTML Agenda Packet’ and find No.16 on the agenda.
The live stream of the March 9 meeting can be found on the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or by clicking the ‘Live Stream’ button on the city’s website. The conversation regarding this ordinance begins at approximately 2:46:10.
The live stream of the March 23 meeting can also be found on the city’s YouTube page. The conversation begins at approximately the 30 minute mark.
To participate in the public comment section of the next virtual Board of Aldermen meeting, all speakers must sign up ahead of time by filling out a Speaker Sign-up Form. This can be found at bransonmo.gov/BOASpeakerSignUp. This form will become available when the agenda is posted prior to the meeting and must be filled out by 12 p.m. (noon) the day of the meeting.
