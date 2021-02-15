The Taney County Federated Republican Women are hosting a Branson Mayoral Candidate Forum on Thursday, Feb. 18 at the Downing Street Pour House in Hollister.
During the forum, Taney County Federated Republican Woman Secretary Pam Snowden said all five of Branson’s mayoral candidates will have the chance to share their vision for Branson and how they intend to accomplish it.
“Our candidates for mayor are going to be Karen Best, Marshall Howden, Edd Akers, Amber Thomsen and Larry Milton. The speakers will actually start speaking about 6:15 p.m.,” said Snowden. “We are asking the candidates whether they support or oppose the city wide mask mandate. We’re also going to ask them if they support or oppose business shutdowns such as we experienced in 2020. Then we’re also going to ask them what their goals as mayor of Branson are. People can come there a little bit early and order off the menu so they can eat while this is going on as well.”
Snowden added that there will also be some time for those in attendance to spend some time with the candidates before, during and after the forum.
“There will be some time to ask a few questions and this is also an opportunity for people to actually meet the candidates as well,” Snowden said. “I guess we’ll try to do the social distancing there as well. It will be an opportunity for people to ask some questions there too.”
With the April 2021 General Municipal Election less than two months away, Snowden said it’s important to the Taney County Federated Republican Women that folks are knowledgeable when they arrive at the polls.
“People need to be informed. They need to be aware what they’re voting for and who they’re voting for. I find with this particular organization, they do a really good job getting the information on ballot issues out there so we can know what we’re actually voting for,” said Snowden. “Sometimes when something’s on a ballot, what it says on the ballot isn’t exactly what you’re really voting for. We’ve seen some things happen for the past several years that you come back later and you realize, ‘I didn’t realize I was voting for that thing,’ because you thought it was something totally different.”
Snowden added that by hosting this forum in particular, Branson residents will have a better idea of who they’ll be voting for come Election Day.
“When we have the candidates come in it also gives them the opportunity to really ask questions of the candidates that are important to the voters. It also helps you get the feel of whether or not you think a person is really qualified or not for the job,” said Snowden. “It’s been very eye opening, for me as a member of this organization, that they do a really good job of making sure we know what’s going on, not only nationally, but right here in our own community.”
For additional information on the forum or future meetings of the Taney County Federated Republican Woman visit their page on Facebook or mofrw.org/taney-county-federated-republic-women.
The 2021 Missouri General Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.