A new coffee shop between Silver Dollar City and Stonebridge Village is offering its roasted goodness to patrons, while also giving back to the greater good and restoring a historical location.
On Thursday, May 25, the Ozark Coffee Company Branson, located at 9336 E State Highway 76 in Branson West, hosted its open house and ribbon cutting with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ozark Coffee Company Branson provides a boutique coffee experience and an opportunity to design your own custom drinks, according to Owners Valerie and Robert Budd.
“We have everything from coffee and tea to smoothies and treats,” Valerie said. “We are a family owned company and take pride in serving others and giving back. We donate a portion of the proceeds to Convoy of Hope and Simone’s Kids. This is the dream of my husband. We also own Rent Branson, a vacation rental property management company in the Branson area, that was founded in 2006. Robert also dreamed of owning a coffee shop, so we decided to renovate this building, which is 96 years old. It used to be the workshop for the Silver Dollar City woodcarver, then it was a gift shop.”
The restoration of the building’s log walls and the renovation of the building took the Budds a year and a half to complete.
Robert told Branson Tri-Lakes News the restoration process was painstaking, but he and Valerie knew it was worth it to save the character of the building.
“We had to renovate so much, due to the condition but we wanted to preserve the history of the building, especially the logs,” Robert said. “Each of these logs was completely restored. The prior owners had filled cement over them, so we had to strip that away and then we had to restore the wood underneath. I am proud of how they turned out.”
Robert said the dream of a coffee shop began when he and Valerie were dating.
“So Valerie and I have been married for 30 years. When we were dating, we walked past a coffee shop and I was like I would really love to do that one day,” Robert said. “Here we are, 38 years later. I’ve since retired and was just like, ‘You know what? Now’s the time and it’s right. Now’s the time.’ So, we found this beautiful location. We remodeled the building. Then I met Eric (Miller, the manager) over at another shop that he was working on. He was looking to expand and make a change.”
Miller, who has been in the specialty coffee industry for 21 years working as a barista, a manager, a new store opening manager and specialist roaster, said he has a true passion for coffee.
“I have a real passion for everything coffee and legendary customer service. I’d like to say I’m in the people business and I happen to serve great specialty coffee,” Miller said. “I enrich people’s lives one cup at a time.”
Robert said he hopes guests of the coffee shop will come in and enjoy some coffee, but also feel at home.
“We want to encourage people to come in, we want them to sit and spend a while,” Robert said. “We want to be a gathering place for people. We invite them to come and try amazing coffee here throughout the day, tap into the Wi-Fi, grab a bite to eat and relax.”
A portion of all proceeds from the coffee shop will be donated to two charities; The Convoy of Hope and Simone’s Kids.
The Convoy of Hope is an American nonprofit, which provides humanitarian relief by providing food supplies and humanitarian services. Simone’s Kids, is a nonprofit organization that serves underprivileged children of the world.
For more information visit ozarkcoffeecompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.