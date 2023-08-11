Central Taney County Fire Protection District and the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties recently partnered to make an impact by providing improved water supply support to rural communities.
The $1,200 investment from the Hero Fund America Fund, a field-of-interest fund of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida, will help Central Taney County Fire Protection District to purchase several gate valves. The valves will be placed on the apparatus for use in water supply from hydrants. Gate valves are placed on hydrants during a fire incident to facilitate the efficient filling of apparatus as they shuttle water to the scene. The valves will not only increase the speed at which the apparatus will be able to fill, but will also help to protect the community’s water system by lessening the chance of damage or contamination.
“As we’ve been trying to streamline our water supply program, the valves are a key component to reducing our time from hydrant to fire,” Central Taney County Fire Protection District Board President Robert Carfield said.
For more information on how to join the Central Taney County Fire Protection district department, contact Fire Chief Brad Chaney at (417) 546-2775 or by e-mail at centraltaneycountyfire@gmail.com.
