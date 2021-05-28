A local antique store will be hosting a benefit to raise money and support for the Taney County Animal Control with a day full of antiquing and fun festivities.
The Flea Hag Flea-&-Tiques will be hosting a benefit for Taney County Animal Control on Saturday, June 5. The event will be held at the antique store, located at 112 State Hwy T in Branson, and will begin at 9 a.m.
Teresa Bangma, owner of the Flea Hag, originally planned the benefit as a celebration of the store’s adopted cat, Maggie.
“I had another kitty here named Maggie, and she would have been here a year in June, but she died last month,” said Bangma. “We had been planning to do a party for her year celebration, and when she passed we decided to still do it, but do it as a memorial.”
The animal control benefit will be held to honor Maggie and to raise money for the other animals located at Taney County Animal Control. Bangma said they will also have a booth inside the Flea Hag to encourage people to help Maggie’s friends at animal control.
“We always have an adoption booth where we have stuffed animals, and they’re tagged with a special blue tag that any purchases of those, the money automatically goes to the Taney County animal fund as well,” said Bangma.
Taney County Animal Control will be in attendance, whether permitting, with a selection of animals available for adoption.
In addition to the adoption booth, Bangma said they will be doing their monthly quarter sale to raise money for animal control.
“Outside, in our parking lot, we’re going to be doing our monthly quarter sale. We do that once a month, it’s Tommie’s Quarter Sale, and he is donating all the proceeds from any of the pictures, wall paintings, any of the stuff like that. 100% will go to the Animal Control,” said Bangma.
Barbara with Boss Hoggs BBQ will also be there serving sandwiches for lunch, according to Bangma.
Inside will be a raffle for a Branson Giveaway package, and anyone who purchases something from inside the Flea Hag will receive a free gift.
“We’re getting items from theatres, attractions, restaurants to do a Branson raffle,” said Bangma. “So, we’ll have tickets available for the raffle, (and) the tickets will be $1 a piece.”
Bangma said they will be taking monetary donations inside the Flea Hag during the benefit, and for anyone who wants to donate later they can write a check to Taney County Animal Control.
“We’ll also be collecting food items, dog food, cat food, cat litter, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, toys, anything anybody wants to bring,” said Bangma. “We’re going to start taking those now until the event, and we’ll donate all of that.”
Bangma said any donations can be brought to the Flea Hag, or can be dropped off at Taney County Animal Control, located at 255 Critter Trail in Hollister.
For more information about Taney County Animal Control, visit taneycounty.org or follow their Facebook page ‘Taney County Animal Control.’
For more information about the Taney County Animal Control Benefit, follow the Flea Hag’s Facebook page ‘Flea Hag Flea-&-Tiques’ or contact Teresa Bangma at 417-320-6163.
