versity of Missouri Extension is offering their 92nd Stone County Livestock and Forage Conference in February.
Farmers and ranchers in Southwest Missouri are invited to attend this year’s conference and dinner at no cost to themselves, thanks to donations from sponsors. This year there will be three main topics at the conference. Discussions will include a program on native grass, cow nutrition at time of calving, and hay feed strategies. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Crane First Baptist Church, located on Highway 413 at 30 Hallelujah Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to pre register by Feb. 13, to reserve their meal. A ribeye steak sandwich meal will be provided courtesy of Earlybird Feed & Fertilizer, FCS Financial, Four State Stockyards, Old Missouri Bank, Rocking W Farm & Home, Simmons Bank, Southwest Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Stockman’s Bank, Stone County Farm Bureau, Stone County Soil & Water Conservation District and Shelter Insurance – Hammen Agency.
“This long-running conference will continue to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality beef products for consumers,” Galena based University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist Tim Schnakenberg said.
Soil health specialist with NRCS, Drexel Atkisson, will discuss a huge opportunity for landowners to establish and maintain native warm season grasses affordably. Part of the discussion will cover a new federal program which is now available for Missouri farms to apply for funds to expand summer forage options. Drexel will also discuss the benefits and challenges of these forages in livestock operations.
Reagan Bluel, field specialist in dairy, will cover the topic of cow nutrition when calving and how it is important for the health of a cow and the calf. During this program, Bluel will discuss how to best maintain cows and calves during calving time.
Schnakenberg will speak on hay feeding strategies this winter which farmers can adopt to minimize hay waste and turn the hay feeding operation into a way to inexpensively improve soil fertility on the farm.
This annual extension program has its roots in Stone County since 1931 and is provided by the Stone County University of Missouri Extension Center.
To pre-register for this event online visit bit.ly/StoneLF23 or call 417-357-6812.
