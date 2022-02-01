The citizens of Kimberling City can once again call on their own Police Department in times of need.
Kimberling City Police Department is almost at full force after months of recruiting and hiring. Chief of Police Todd Lemoine spoke to the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the new staff, training and what he hopes the future holds for Kimberling City.
“The past 60 days have been extremely eventful and I have received great support from the mayor and the city administrator’s office,” Lemoine said. “I’ve spoken with the previous chief and sergeant. They’ve helped me through some struggles, as far as how they operated. I have gotten over 50 different applications. I continue to review applications and am still hiring. I have conducted over 23 interviews, and completed eight background investigations.”
According to the department’s Facebook page, Kimberling City began swearing in new officers in December 2021. Police Officer 907 Nathan Leenerts and Police Officer 905 Andrew Boillot were sworn in on Dec. 14, 2021. Police Officer 906 Billie Kregel, who is a canine handler, and K9 Officer Ginger 910 were sworn in on Jan. 11, 2022.
“This is the first time ever having a canine officer with the Kimberling City Police Department,” Lemoine said. (Officer) Ginger, who is a bloodhound and great dog, is trained and certified in tracking and tracking in five different narcotics, which will definitely be an asset for the department.”
According to Lemoine, he hired his fourth officer, Officer 908 Alexis Hobbs on Jan. 31. Hobbs will be sworn in on Feb. 8 at the Police Committee meeting.
Lemoine said the officers sworn in not only met the state of Missouri’s requirements for police officers, but have met his stringent hiring process as well.
“The basics are Missouri post officer training and on top of the training (candidates) really need to be a person with a degree of courage, commitment, loyalty, integrity and passion to really prequalify a police officer,” Lemoine said. “You can tell their confidence with these in-person interviews. It’s imperative that anyone who wants to be a police officer should decide where they want to work and stay there and make it a career. It builds confidence in the community and respect in the community.”
The Kimberling City Police Department is still missing one full-time police officer in their ranks.
“I have additional applications and I’m still going through the hiring process,” Lemoine said. “(I am) still planning to be completely 100% mission capable by March 21. It was up in the air. Originally, we had a date between March 14 and 21.
“We have training already underway, including firearms range qualification and traffic radar, traffic stops, and dispatch. A plethora of training is ongoing and continuous.”
According to Lemoine, residents and visitors to Kimberling City will begin to notice a bigger presence of their own police department out on the streets.
“We are on the street as of Friday, Jan. 28 enforcing city ordinances, and responding to calls for service,” Lemoine said. “It just won’t be at 100% rate, where we can take over completely away from Stone County...I really need to thank Sheriff Rader and his deputies for their continued support and assistance in keeping Kimberling City safe. They are a tremendous asset. Everyone from surrounding police officers, area highway patrol, Branson West police, and Stone County have been extremely helpful.”
New faces are not the only changes which have taken place for the police department since Lemoine was hired.
“It is a new regime and a new change,” Lemoine said. “I already made changes to the patches, to the striping and decals on the cars, change the badges and change attitudes.”
The goal of the new regime is to make the residents and visitors to the city feel safe and secure, according to Lemoine.
“I want residents to be able to communicate with their relatives and friends they can come and visit Kimberling City and be safe,” Lemoine said. “I want this to be a fun, family oriented vacation destination where people can come here feel safe, come here enjoy themselves, and then leave telling stories and having memories. The key is for them to be able to come, enjoy and also leave without any challenges.”
Lemoine said the department will come down heavily on all crimes and violations of the law.
“The first couple of months everyone will be adjusting to a full staff, as far as the city is concerned. It will be zero tolerance, so any crime that’s here… we’re going to shut it down,” Lemoine said. “It’s approximately a population of 2500 and we can ease the minds of every individual citizen. I really think our presence within the community is a really significant deterrent to any kind of traffic violations. And as far as the other undermining criminals, once they see us in action, they may have different thoughts of what they want to do in life. Sometimes you can’t correct everyone and can only make a difference. And that’s what we are going to try to do. Zero tolerance the way we see it… Kimberling City Police Department is committed to providing a safe environment for the people it serves, and to prevent illegal conduct in any form. We are responsible for protecting the individuals we serve and ensuring their safety and well-being. You will see we are respectful, professional, fair and expect the same in return.”
Lemoine said since moving to Kimberling City he has an appreciation of its residents and the community.
“It’s been great. The community’s amazing, super friendly, personable approachable. supportive of the department and what I’m doing,” Lemoine said. “I believe I’m still ahead of schedule. I didn’t think I’d have this many hires by this timeframe. Talking to some of my peers and chiefs of police in surrounding areas, they’ve had extreme challenges in trying to hire qualified police officers. That was my initial struggle. When I was hired it was also my first priority to recruit and hire and retain. If you go from day one to now we have four new officers, one reserve officer, plus me. Seems like this is coming along just perfect.”
The vision Lemoine has for Kimberling City is to become the safest city in Missouri. Support from the community by following these 3 simple steps:
- Be a good citizen
- Know the community and continue to respect the police department and other city leaders
- Have integrity. Do the right thing even when no one is watching.
"My vision is to be recognized as an elite, professional, effective, efficient and progressive police department and for Kimberling City to become the safest city in Missouri," Lemoine said. "That's my overall goal, and I will do everything possible morality and ethically to make that happen. I am still hiring so as to have at least one vacancy left and then I have already started to build a reserve police department as well. If anybody is interested, they can meet my criteria, by all means apply. The solicitation is still out on Indeed."
The following information is posted on the Kimberling City website:
The City of Kimberling City, Missouri located in Stone County is accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Seeking elite, responsible, energetic, and dedicated professionals. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, a Missouri resident prior to being hired, at least 21 years of age, high school graduate or equivalent, possess a valid Missouri driver’s license and be Missouri P.O.S.T. certified. Applicant’s duties will include, but not limited to, enforcing city ordinances, enforcing state and federal laws, perform routine patrol duties, responding to emergency calls, and conducting investigations. Must have good verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills. Shift will include, but not limited to, flexible shift work, evenings, weekends, holidays, and on call status. Starting salary is $33,280.00 plus paid benefits. Applications can be picked up at the Kimberling City Police Department, located at 34 Kimberling Blvd, Kimberling City or by request by email at kcpd@ckcmo.com or on Indeed. For inquiries, please call 417-739-2131.
