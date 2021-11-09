The Taney County Regional Sewer District will be hosting a customer appreciation and grand opening event for their new building.
The TCRSD recently moved into their new office and maintenance facility, located at 6733 E. State Highway 76 in Kirbyville.
Administrator Taney County Regional Sewer District Brad Allbritton said the staff is excited to be in the new building.
“It feels awesome! We are so thankful for our new office and maintenance facility,” Allbritton said. “We have needed a new maintenance shop and office for a very long time and it is nice to be in a location that is central to all of our sewer systems that we maintain and in new modern facilities with room to grow in the future.”
The new building has been a process which started years ago, according to Allbritton.
“The process was ongoing for many years looking for the right piece of property to purchase,” Allbritton said. “In 2018, we were able to purchase the property in Kirbyville and then began design on the new buildings in 2019 and bid the project out in 2020. Construction started in the summer of 2020 and has been about a one year project as we were able to move into the buildings in July of this year.”
According to a press release from the TCRSD, the board and staff would like to celebrate the opening of the new facility and the renewal of the Sewer Sale Tax. The TCRSD would like to express their appreciation to customers, colleagues, and area partners. They will hold a grand opening and customer appreciation lunch event at the new buildings on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The come and go event will begin at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and will continue until 1 p.m. The event will include a free lunch of hamburgers, barbeque, sides, and drinks catered by Kim’s BBQ Shack.
“The Sewer District exists to serve the citizens of the county and to protect our drinking and recreational waters by properly collecting and treating wastewater. The District has experienced a lot of growth in customers over the last several years and recently the Taney County Sewer Sales Tax was renewed for an additional 25 years,” Allbritton said. “So, we have a lot to be thankful for and we wouldn’t be able to do any of these things without the support of our customers, citizens, and voters within the county. We wanted to show our appreciation to the community and take some time to enjoy some good food and fellowship with our customers and area partners.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the renewal of the sewer sales tax was on the ballot on Aug. 3. The ½ cent sales tax was passed 79.27% in favor and 20.73% opposed, which allowed the tax to be renewed for an additional 25 years.
The TCRSD said in the press release, it strives to operate an efficient sewer utility and works to solve problems in the county through capital improvement projects funded by the Sewer Sales Tax.
“With the renewal of the Sewer Sales Tax the District is able to continue providing a high level of service and in an affordable manner in its mission to keep our county waters clean and enjoyable,” TCRSD said in the release.
Currently the TCRSD is working on some projects which will benefit citizens in the area.
“We are currently finishing up the second phase of the Venice on the Lake project and will bid out the third and final phase of that project at the first of the year,” Allbritton said. “We are also close to finishing up the Turkey Creek Phase 2 project that now serves the Branson Creek and Buffalo Ridge developments and will bid out before the end of this year the Ridgedale project that will allow us to serve the Fruit Farm Road area, Big Cedar and Top of the Rock developments, as well as areas down Highway 86. As for other future projects the District has a long list of projects and areas in the county that still need central sewers as well as improvements to our existing aging infrastructure. Over the next year we will select some future projects to get started on design and eventual construction.”
The TCRSD asks if you would like to attend the grand opening and customer appreciation event to RSVP by Friday, Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. to allow the district to get a count for food purposes.
To RSVP visit tcrsd.org or by calling the office at 417-544-0655.
