Taney County will be hosting a free debris drop off in response to recent high wind storms which caused damage throughout the area.
The free debris drop off will take place from Monday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a remote location at the fairgrounds off Burmingham Road in Forsyth. Taney County residents can drop limbs, brush, and storm debris. Commercial drop off will be prohibited.
Construction material, trash and bags of leaves or grass clippings will not be accepted.
For more information, contact the Taney County Road & Bridge Department at (417) 546-7268.
