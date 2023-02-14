An organization focused on supporting writers, artists and photographers in the Ozarks is hosting a virtual mixer for authors on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The Ozarks Writers League, informally known as “OWL,” supports the desire of writers, artists, and photographers throughout the region to expand their knowledge of the craft, and to connect with and encourage the creativity of others, according to their website. In addition, OWL endeavors to provide a resource of regular conferences and gatherings with an emphasis on promoting literacy, writing, and art in the Ozarks.
The ‘Happy OWLer Mixer’ for Writers/Authors invites authors, writers and aspiring authors to hang out and get to know others who share their love of the written word and the agony of being a writer.
“OWL is a great group for writers to discuss, share and help support each other,” OWL President Ronda Del Boccio told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “When writing is your passion it is good to have a group of like minded people to share that passion with. Yeah we all share the same crazy love of words. And we’ll go off on things, funny phrases or whatever that comes through our mind. It’s nice to share because writing is mostly a solitary act. But when you find someone else who also enjoys it, there’s that camaraderie that you don’t get a lot. When you’re writing sometimes family and friends don’t get it. They just don’t get it when you suddenly go off on a word or you go off on something rather than thinking about it in terms of writing and looking at your life.”
OWL not only offers authors camaraderie, but offers feedback for writers at different stages of their writing. Del Boccio said finding a group of writers who will give you critique and guidance is key when trying to get published and putting your writing out for the public.
“With writing you often face rejection. And if you’re really working at it, you’ll get rejected. To me, the more rejections you get, that means you’re actually pumping your stuff out there. I mean, at least you’re putting something out if you’re getting rejected,” Del Boccio said. “I would say being able to take criticism is important. Being able to get involved in a good critique group for writers is a good support. Some of them may be ahead of you, as in more published or experienced than you, and maybe some of them are newer or whatever. But we are here telling each other ‘Hey, this worked, this makes sense’, ‘I didn’t know what that meant’, ‘This was great’ or ‘I love that imagery’. A group like OWL can help guide and be there for writers. The good, the bad and the ugly of the process. And so that’s really good. I’m anyone and we are all very committed to truly helping each other. We’ve been down in it with each other’s works and trying to make it better and we celebrate when somebody wins a contest or gets published or whatever.”
OWL recognizes the Ozarks as a unique geographical area and possesses a distinct cultural heritage. “We desire, through our efforts as writers, photographers, and artists, to preserve a record of the past and to record and document the present for the future,” states OWL’s website. The purposes for which the league is formed are:
- To bring into closer relationships the writers, photographers, and artists of the Ozarks so members may receive mutual inspiration, information, and amusement. Distinguished writers, publishers, editors, agents, photographers, and artists may, from time to time, be entertained by the league.
- To promote writing, literacy and expression of the human experience through the activities of writing, photography and art.
- To raise funds for the purpose of expanding literacy, writing and the preservation of the written and historic traditions of the Ozarks.
- To encourage our youth to literary efforts and literacy through scholarships and contests.
“An organization for writers will help you because you’ll get to hang around other people who are also trying to do the same thing you are,” Del Boccio said. “Some will be ahead of you and some will probably be new and everything in between. There’s a lot of us who kind of joke about why we do this. The time that you put into getting one piece published, editing, honing your craft, taking workshops, reading articles or anything that you can do to improve your writing.
For more information on OWL visit their website at ozarkswritersleague.com.
For more information on the mixer visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/6169475739743598.
