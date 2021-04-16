With another election in the books, it’s time to say goodbye to those who have served faithfully and hello to those who wish to begin serving.
At the regular Branson Board of Aldermen meeting on April 13, the city of Branson recognized the outgoing board members Bob Simmons and Julia King, and outgoing mayor Edd Akers.
The new aldermen that were voted in during the April 6 Municipal Election by Branson voters include Clay Cooper, Cody Fenton and Ruth Denham; along with the newly elected mayor, Larry Milton.
All four of the newly elected members took their oaths of office for their two year terms at the April 13 meeting.
The board also voted on which alderman would become the new acting president of the board. After a vote by the board, Bill Skains was selected with a vote of 4-2.
