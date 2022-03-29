The Reeds Spring School District will have their regular meeting of the Board of Education of the Reorganized School District No. R-IV of Stone County.
The meeting is open to the public. It will be held at the Learning Center at the Reeds Spring High School, located at 20277 Highway 413 in Reeds Spring, on Wednesday, March 30. The public portion of the meeting will take place at about 6:15 p.m. immediately following the 5:30 p.m. and closed session.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.