Cox Medical Center Branson announced they have received one of the highest honors from the American College of Cardiology.
The NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022 is the third consecutive year CMCB has received the honor. The hospital is one of only 240 in the United States to receive the award.
“We are so proud of the national recognition and to be among the best hospitals in the country for heart care,” Rachel Stone, STEMI Coordinator at Cox Branson, said in a statement. “This award recognizes our commitment and success in putting best practices to work each day to improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients and their overall health and well-being. It is an honor to work for a facility which supports these efforts.”
The award is given to organizations which meet top levels of specific standards in eight consecutive quarters. The standards are set by the registry focusing on “transforming heart health” in a hospital’s community.
