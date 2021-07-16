The Branson Police Department is now taking applications for their 2021 Branson Citizens Police Academy.
According to a Facebook post from the Branson Police Department, the intent behind the program is to acquaint citizens with law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system and provide an increased understanding of the tasks police officers face in their daily work.
The program consists of a 12 week course with topics that include:
- Patrol procedures
- Crime scene processing
- Traffic enforcement
- DWI enforcement
- Tactical Operations (SWAT)
- Meeting the K-9 Team
- Optional Ride-Along
Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan, who works as the coordinator of the academy said this is the 5th year they have held the academy.
Citizens enrolled will interact with various department staff while learning about their training, responsibilities and work experiences, according to the post.
“We will get started the first week of September, to be wrapped up before the holidays,” Donathan said. “It is an opportunity for those who participate to meet several of the officers at the department and get some instruction each night about different (areas) of the department. We try to do some hands-on things as well.”
Enrollment in the program is free, but space is limited to 30 citizens. The program will be held Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 2.
“We have accommodations for about 30 folks and that still leaves plenty of room to spread out if need be,” Donathan said. “Every year we have our classes filled.”
Participants must be at least 21 years old and priority will be given to people who live or work in the city of Branson.
“Not that we won’t take people who don’t live in the city, we have every year, but obviously if I have 30 people who live in the city they have a little bit more priority because if they have an emergency situation we are the officers they will be dealing with,” Donathan said.
According to the post, this program also provides the Branson Police Department with an opportunity to answer citizen’s questions and learn how they can continually improve their service to the community. One of the goals of the program is to gain better understanding, so it becomes easier for police and citizens to find realistic solutions to neighborhood problems.
Branson Chief of Police Jeff Matthews said the program is all about community engagement, having the ability to hear from the citizens and for citizens to not only know what the department does but why they do what they do.
“We are policing them only because they are allowing us to police the community. We as a department stand on the principles of procedural justice, fairness, impartiality, transparency and that the community has a voice in what we do and how we do it,” Matthews said. “That voice is really important. The academy allows us to pull back the curtain on what we do at the police department but more importantly it allows us to hear directly from our citizens on what they feel is important for us to be considering. It is that one on one relationship that we are trying to develop with our citizens through the academy.”
Matthews said one of the most crucial aspects of community based police work is the department needs to be policing the way the community wants.
“The (academy) allows them to see what we do but more importantly for us to hear from them,” Matthews said. “We want them to feel comfortable picking up the phone and saying ‘Hey Jeff, here’s an issue, how do we deal with it.’ That personal relationship is critical.”
The academy also offers the citizens to get to know some of the officers at the department in a way that helps citizens to see them as not just a badge, Matthews said.
“They are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons. They have a life that is far greater outside of this and that is who they really are. That is what makes them good cops,” Matthews said. “That is what we are trying to get the people to understand through this Citizens Police Academy. I encourage any member of our community who has a curiosity in learning about the police department to apply to the citizens academy and give us a (chance) to let them know who we really are.”
Donathan said to him the academy helps build relationships between the department and the citizens they serve.
“I think it is important that our community knows about us and knows we are more than just an officer in a patrol car,” Donathan said. “I think it is important if someone asks them, ‘Hey, what do you know about your police department?’ they should be able to say ‘Here is what I know.’ This allows them to get to meet our police officers. We believe that if they get to meet us and learn more about us they are more apt to reach out to us with concerns. We can not be an effective department without the help of our residents.”
Citizens can apply online now at bransonmo.gov/FormCenter/Police-Forms-6/Citizens-Police-Academy-Application-123
For additional information, contact Officer Donathan at 417-337-8503 or ddonathan@bransonmo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.