In celebration of Mom & Pop Business Owners Day, Branson Tri-Lakes News recently asked its readers from Stone and Taney Counties to nominate their favorite Mom and Pop businesses to be featured in a special edition of the newspaper. The readers spoke, and we listened.
One such business which was recognized by many community members was Sugar Leaf Bakery, Cafe & Espresso, located at 2800 W. 76 Blvd. Suite 211 in Branson’s Grand Village Shops. According to Sugar Leaf Order Consultant, Baker and Jack of All Trades Amanda Stout, the popular bakery started out as a wholesale cookie company over 20 years ago, and slowly evolved into what it is today.
Stout, the daughter of owners Todd and Lori Jansen, said the business is very much a mom and pop operation.
“We are family owned. My brother's involved in it daily. My sisters do all of our social media pages, including my sister-in-law, who answers all of our emails,” Stout said. “We have a really great core staff that kind of helps manage things when we're not around. But it's just kind of that family feel when you come in.”
Stout said the bakery offers fresh made goods; much of which is made in house.
“We have soups, sandwiches and salads for lunch and we make all of our breads and our sauces,” she said. “All that kind of stuff is homemade. And then we added an espresso bar two years ago, and we do wedding cakes and birthday cakes, and catering too. We don't use a lot of pre-bought stuff off the truck. Even with our espresso, we use a local roaster. So everything is kind of unique to us. Our honey is also local. We just try to use ingredients that make for a really great product.”
Alongside Sugar Leaf Bakery, Cafe & Espresso, the family also operates the Graystone Valley wedding venue, north of Branson, which ties in well with the business's cake making and catering aspects.
Stout said the business enjoys a relationship with locals as well as visitors to the Branson area.
“We have a really wonderful (local) following. But then we also have an out of town following too. A lot of those people come to Branson to visit on vacation a couple times a year, and always come back and see us, and ask about our kids and that sort of thing. We're always so excited to see those faces.”
According to Stout, the early operation of the business-which involved cookies only- began in the old Engler Block building, where the Auto Museum now sits. Eventually, the business began evolving and the family started creating other items to add to their menu, eventually finding themselves in a new location.
“When the Engler Block was changing over to the Auto Museum that it is now, we had to look for a different spot,” Stout said. “And so we came over and sort of mashed it all together, and sure enough, we’ve been here for many years now. The Grand Village in general is a neat little place with a lot of fun, unique shops. It's a good spot. We're really lucky and blessed.”
Sugar Leaf Bakery, Cafe & Espresso is open to the public year round and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about the business and its services, visit them online at www.sugarleafbakerycafe.com or visit their Facebook page.
