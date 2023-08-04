On Sunday, July 30, a storm blew across the region with heavy rain and strong straight-line winds.
A cluster of thunderstorms moved into the area from the northwest after 10pm. The storm left many trees uprooted, car and home damage and many without power. According to the National Weather Service the straight-lined winds measured 65 to 70 miles per hour and may have had isolated gusts up to 80 miles per hour in Branson. Kimberling City saw straight line winds up to 74 miles per hour.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News asked readers to submit their photos of the storm damage to our Facebook page.
