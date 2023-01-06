The Kimberling City Elks 2505 golf league ended the golf season by donating money they earned to local food pantries to help feed those with food insecurities.
“The golf league has some great news to share,” Elks Spokesperson Keoka Ketcher said. “At the end of the golf season the league members decided to share the money they raised (league fees and weekly prize money given back to the league by the winners) with three local food banks.”
The Elks gave $1,500 in total to the food pantries:
- A $500 check was given to the Southern Stone County Food Pantry. Elks Dalene Bauer, Paul Bauer and Doug Mayhew presented the check to Stan Scheppman.
- A $500 check was given to Christian Associates. Elks Dalene Bauer, Jim Irvin, Joan Irvin, Greg Heckler and Paul Bauer presented the check to Larry Leek.
- A $500 check was given to Ignite Food Pantry/OACAC. The check was presented to Debbie Uhrig by Elks Paul and Dalene Bauer, Jim and Joan Irvin and Greg Heckler.
“But that’s not all, the Golf League also donated $1,000 to the scholarship fund, which means the scholarships awarded to seniors from Blue Eye and Reeds Springs will be $2,000 each this year,” Ketcher said.
For more information visit ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.