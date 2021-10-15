A local electric co-op is accepting applications for their annual grant program to help area teachers.
The White River Valley Electric Co-Op has applications open through Oct. 31 for their annual Power Up grant program, according to the WRVEC website.
The program, which enhances the education of area students, is funded by monies allocated by the White River Valley Electric Trust Board. The Power Up educational grants are funded through Operation Round Up – the trust’s primary funding source for community-centric aid. Funds come from cooperative members who allow their bills to be rounded-up to the next dollar. Since it began 28 years ago, more than $4 million has been returned to the community.
Last year the White River Valley Electric Trust Board received 184 applications, and 135 were approved. In 2020, $85,000 was awarded to area teachers to help enhance the education of students, according to the website.
“Projects that utilize funding from Power Up have a positive impact on classrooms in our communities,” Nathan Stearns, WRVEC Community Programs Coordinator, said in a 2020 news release. “We are proud to offer a grant program that aids teachers in providing a well-rounded education to area students.”
Teachers at school districts located within WRVEC service territory are eligible to apply for funds to support projects outside of normal school funding for grades Pre K-12.
The following information must be submitted with the application to be considered:
- Online application
- Teacher’s plan
- Letter of project approval from the school district’s administrative office and contact information
- Itemized list of supplies requested (not to exceed $750)
Notifications of awards will be made in December.
For more information visit whiteriver.org/community/operation-round-up/power-up/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.