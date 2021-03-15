Residents of Forsyth will no longer be mandated to wear a face covering in a public space.
On March 15, the Forsyth Board of Aldermen passed bill 535 which repealed ordinance 526, also known as the face covering ordinance, in an unanimous decision to go into effect immediately.
The board of aldermen passed the mask mandate on July 20, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ordinance stated it was unlawful for anyone to be in a public space without wearing a face covering.
“When we put the ordinance in place about 23% of the people had it," said Forsyth Ward 1 Alderman Jack Baker. "Now we are down to a point that we feel like it should be left up to the individuals. The people that are wearing masks, a lot of them will keep wearing masks. Those that haven’t abided by the proclamation are going to keep going without masks.”
“We haven’t issued a single ticket,” Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said at the meeting. “This was put into place to protect the majority of the population of Forsyth and those who come to Forsyth. We followed the road map to recovery that Taney County has put out. In that continuation we are basically at phase three post pandemic because of the numbers.”
The city and county have seen a strong decrease in COVID cases, according to the numbers discussed by the Forsyth Board of Aldermen.
“As of the week of Jan. 31, 2021, was the first week we went under 10%, we were at 9.8%,” said Dougherty. “Feb. 7: 8.4%, Feb. 14: 6.5%, Feb. 21: 7.1%, Feb. 28: 4.80%, and as of March 7 we were at 1.50%. In the Taney county post pandemic it says de-escalation in cases of COVID-19 and to be defined as averaging over the previous seven days no more than 10%.”
Dougherty said, “I feel that it is now time to leave it to the individual and individual businesses. That is what I am recommending.”
Businesses in the city are now able to determine if they will require masks to enter.
“Any of the businesses in town have the ability to require a mask in their stores,” said Forsyth Ward 1 Alderman Larry Moehl. “That is entirely up to them.”
For more information you can go to the city’s website at cityofforsythmo.com or call city hall at 417-546-4763.
