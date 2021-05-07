College of the Ozarks plans to reopen its campus to visitors, beginning with the Hoge Greenhouses and Patriots Park on May 10. Edwards Mill and General Store, along with the Stained Glass and Candle Shop, will reopen on May 26.
Hours of operation are as follows: Hoge Greenhouses (Open beginning May 10): Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.; Edwards Mill and General Store (Open beginning May 26): Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Sunday
Stained Glass and Candle Shop (Open beginning May 26): Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Sunday; Patriots Park (Open beginning May 10): Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ralph Foster Museum and the Fruitcake and Jelly Kitchen are scheduled to reopen in the fall.
The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks is open for lodging in Mabee Lodge and for dining at Dobyns Dining Room. With a new menu, and standard favorites such as meatloaf mignon and fresh ice cream from Nettie Marie’s Creamery, guests may experience the best of a time-honored tradition.
Sunday Brunch will once again be offered at The Keeter Center, beginning June 13. For reservations, visit keetercenter.edu or call 417-690-2146.
As visitors approach the entrance to College of the Ozarks, two lanes will allow navigation of campus and ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The right-hand lane is for visitors to campus. The left-hand lane is for faculty, staff, and students.
A member of the Public Safety team will provide visitors with a map of The Keeter Center and of the College campus. Currently, guests to campus are expected to mask and social distance. The reopening of the College campus and The Keeter Center comes after a year of adjusted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant began offering curbside meals in August 2020. Over the past year, The Keeter Center staff and students founds ways to innovate, meet customers’ needs, and give back to the community. During the holiday season alone, more than 3,000 holiday meals were purchased for curbside pick-up for those who wanted a taste of the holidays. In addition, more than 11,000 C of O fruitcakes were packed and shipped, along with thousands of student-made products.
To continue enjoying the College offerings from home, guests may avail themselves of Keeter Center Curbside. To place an order, visit keetercenter.edu. To purchase student-made items – including fruit spreads, the College’s famous fruitcake, candles and more – visit store.cofo.edu
“We are excited to reopen the campus in phases,” said Dr. Weston Wiebe, vice president for vocational programs and chief operating officer. “Our efforts to keep students healthy, experiencing seated instruction in the classroom and working in person at more than 100 workstations, have paid off. We have done just that.”
Administrators note that many colleges and universities across the nation were slow to move to in-person instruction.
“We are fortunate to be in the 3 percent of universities and colleges in the nation who offered fully seated instruction by the spring semester,” said Dr. Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education.
The Keeter Center hours
Bakery: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Nettie Marie’s College Creamery: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Giftshop: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Dobyns Dining Room: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday
Sunday – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., beginning Sunday, June 13
All information regarding opening dates and times are subject to change at the College’s discretion.
Please visit cofo.edu for information regarding the College and keetercenter.edu for updates on The Keeter Center.
