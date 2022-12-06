The James P. Keeter School of Engineering at College of the Ozarks has been granted accreditation by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET.
C of O designed the school of engineering with accreditation requirements in focus. A cornerstone of the ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) criteria is identifying the needs of the constituents, particularly employers, and then developing programs to meet those needs. The program was established in 2016, and the first engineers graduated from the college in 2020.
An engineering program must have graduates to apply for accreditation, so after the first engineering class graduated, the engineering faculty began submitting the formal accreditation request paperwork. Due to the pandemic, ABET delayed the College’s accreditation visit until 2021.
The Bachelor of Science in Engineering prepares students for a wide range of engineering jobs in the industry and for specialized graduate programs in engineering and related fields. Graduates of the College’s engineering program are encouraged to take the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam, and their pass rate is higher than the national average. Following the completion of four years of engineering work and passing a second exam, graduates may apply to become licensed engineers.
The program’s graduates so far have gone on to a wide variety of positions, depending on their interests. Some of the graduates have pursued further education, completing master’s degrees, and one graduate is in a Ph.D. program. College of the Ozarks is the only Work College in the United States with a four-year engineering program.
“One of the most important milestones is seeing employers who have hired graduates come back for more interns and employees,” Professor of Engineering Program Director Mark Nowack, who is also chair of the Mathematics, Computer Science and Engineering Division, said. “This is encouraging, a real vote of confidence. Students are finding jobs that are enjoyable and a good fit for them.”
The engineering department also has an advisory board consisting of engineers from the region who represent engineering employers and other stakeholders, including alumni. The advisory board was instrumental in setting the vision of the program, as well as providing input into its content and structure. Board members volunteer their time to help with content decisions and to help the students through mentoring and coaching on topics such as interview techniques.
“The feedback from our graduates and their employers about our program has been overwhelmingly positive,” Professor of Engineering Geoffrey Akers said. “ABET accreditation is further validation that engineers who graduate from College of the Ozarks are prepared for the engineering profession. More than that, College of the Ozarks prepares engineers with the work ethic, professional skills, and Christian worldview that set our graduates apart from graduates of other programs.”
Nowak said the success of the school of engineering would not have been possible without the support it has received.
“We would not have been successful without the generous support of the College community,” Nowack said. “For example, math-physics graciously hosted us prior to our move to the Dee Ann White Engineering Center. They also adjusted the calculus sequence to better accommodate engineering students starting at different levels of mathematical skill development. Faculty have shared their best practices in areas ranging from assessment to writing skills. Additional sections of chemistry and physics were added to support our students.”
In the fall of 2016, the James P. Keeter School of Engineering was launched as an answer to inquiring students who yearned for a chance to experience the world of engineering and learn its complexities. The college chose Mark Nowack to lead and develop the program. After graduating from Penn State, Nowack spent 20 years in the Air Force in a variety of engineering and technical management positions in the United States and Japan, as well as completing his Ph.D. in the U.K. at the University of Cambridge.
From 2005 to 2013, he served as a consulting engineer for Schafer Corporation. While at Schafer, he provided systems engineering for the Boeing Company missile defense program and later supported several technology development programs at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA. He continues to consult in the area of automation for ground and air vehicles.
Nowack was joined on the engineering faculty by Geoff Akers in 2016. Akers, a native of Eminence, Missouri, joined the College after a distinguished 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force. Akers completed an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering at the University of Missouri-Rolla (now Missouri University of Science and Technology), a master’s degree in electromagnetics at the Air Force Institute of Technology, and a doctoral degree in radar signal processing at the University of Kansas. He also served on the faculty at the Air Force Institute of Technology, where he taught numerous courses, was rated by his students and peers as a top military instructor and served as deputy head of the electrical engineering department.
The James P. Keeter School of Engineering is housed in the Dee Ann White Engineering Center. The building provides an efficient learning center for the engineering students and staff. The project consists of an 8,800 square-foot facility (Phase One) and 7,700 square-foot renovation of an existing structure. This structure accommodates two large laboratories, classrooms, administrative offices, a student lounge and building support spaces. The second facility, Phase Two, accommodates five specialized workshops, additional administrative offices, and support spaces.
