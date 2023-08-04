The city of Hollister is reminding its residents about an opportunity to get rid of large items, which aren’t regularly picked up by waste services.
Prior to April of 2020, the city participated in an Annual City Wide Clean Up Program, which has since changed to a monthly pickup program. The change allows residents to set one large item out per month, with regularly scheduled trash pick up, instead of holding onto them for a specially scheduled pick up day. There is no additional charge for the service.
Any non-acceptable items will be left at the curb for disposal by the resident. Crews cannot access personal property to assist in the moving of items, and items cannot be unloaded from a trailer. They must be left at the curb where trash is normally picked up.
Accepted items include furniture (no more than one large piece), beds, mattresses, box springs, toilets, microwaves, televisions, monitors, entertainment centers, bicycles, weed eaters, power tools, grills and bookshelves. Tools must be drained of fluids, fuel and oil.
Items which won’t be accepted include tires, propane tanks, large wood/fence/carpet projects such as decks and storage buildings, home remodeling projects, rocks, bricks, concrete, hazardous waste (including paint, oil, aerosol cans, fertilizer, etc.), brush, limbs, yard waste, bulk liquids, vehicle parts, engines, or batteries.
Residents interested in participating in the monthly pick up of such items should contact Republic Services to schedule the service. They can be reached at (417) 865-1717 or by emailing csozarks@republicservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.