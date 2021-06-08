A livestock show in Forsyth, hosted by the University of Missouri Extension, will give youth an opportunity to show their agricultural projects and raise awareness for the importance of agriculture.
The Taney County 4-H Youth Livestock Show will take place on Saturday, June 12, at the Eastern Taney County Local Harvest Farmers Market, located at 11048 State Hwy 76 in Forsyth.
Willa Williams, the county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development, said the show will begin at 9 a.m. and will go through the end of judging, at approximately 12 p.m.
“We start judging at 9 a.m. Show order and times depend on the speed of entering the animals into the show ring and the time it takes for our judge to determine placements and give reasons,” Williams said.
The livestock show gives people of all ages an opportunity to see the benefits of agriculture, to showcase the youth’s hard work, and to show people the need the agriculture industry has for a diverse and well educated workforce.
Our county 4-H livestock show allows people, especially our youth, a chance to see very well cared for livestock ready for the show ring. Everyone depends on the agricultural industry, not just for food but for clothing, fuel, medicine, and more,” Williams said. “The livestock show offers a venue for our youth exhibitors to showcase their mastery of their project and hopefully inspire others to explore a career in agriculture and be well educated consumers.”
According to Williams, the livestock show is an opportunity for anyone to learn and can be a fun event for families to bring their children to.
“Many people have never been up close to a chicken or a goat. We have seen families eagerly stop by so they can show their young children what a cow looks and sounds like,” Williams said.
Williams encourages people to come out, support the youth involved and to celebrate the work they have put into the livestock they are showing.
“Our youth exhibitors work hard to raise show ready livestock, and we would love for families to come out, bring a lawn chair, and watch the skill and effort exhibited by our youth,” Williams said. “I enjoy seeing our youth exhibitors become the teachers when they are helping out other exhibitors or answering questions about their livestock to the public.
“Our Taney County community is very supportive of a youth livestock show. I think for some, it brings nostalgia of when they showed livestock or attended a county fair growing up.”
This year there will be about 15 youth exhibitors who plan to bring a wide variety of livestock. Exhibitors attend in hopes of winning a blue ribbon in each judging class and a ribbon rosette for winning show champion.
“After the livestock classes in each show, youth will participate in showmanship classes where their skills and livestock breed knowledge will be judged,” Williams said.
In addition, Williams said last year they held a poultry chain project, to give youth the opportunity to raise day-old chicks over the course of the year. The goal is to have those youth bring back fully raised hens.
“After the poultry show, the poultry chain hens will be auctioned off to raise money for next year’s poultry chain project,” Williams said. “Youth participating in the poultry chain are given day-old chicks in the promise they will bring three hens to the livestock show.”
According to Williams, the youth livestock show is made possible through the donations of those in the community. There are five sponsorship levels to donate to the show: platinum, gold, silver, bronze and in-kind.
“There are a lot of costs to a livestock show including ribbons, premiums, insurance, and more. Often we raise just enough funds to host the event,” Williams said. “If we ever have funds left over, we hope to one day build a simple pavilion so we can have cover if it rains on show day. We hope our future pavilion can be built in a place that other community organizations can use (it) for events, too.”
For more information on the show or how to sponsor, contact Willa Williams at williamswl@missouri.edu.
