A new salon opened its doors in Forsyth a few months ago.
Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop, owned and operated by hairstylist Suzi Hicks, is at 210A Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth, directly across from the post office.
Hicks said she currently offers a wide variety of services at her shop.
“I offer all of your traditional salon services: men’s, women’s, and kids cuts; coloring and deep conditioning treatments as well as waxing, beard care, and smoothing treatments,” Hicks told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I use the new Chi Colormaster Factory to customize color for each client, and I carry affordable, though high quality products made by Chi, BedHead and GIBS for Men.”
Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop was a dream of Hicks since making Forsyth her family home.
“My family moved to Forsyth after 10 years (living) just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. I lived in the (Forsyth) area from 2005 to 2009 and it just became my home. So I knew that when we decided to leave South Carolina it was time to come home. When we got here I had already planned on opening my own shop,” Hicks said. “Over the first year being back in Missouri we really fell in love with Forsyth and decided this was the place we wanted to plant our roots and really become part of the community. So when the opportunity presented itself, we took the leap of faith, and here we are.”
Hicks said giving a client a new look or refreshing their current style gives her a sense of accomplishment and she loves having happy clients leave the shop.
“Honestly what I love the most is the difference that it makes in a person’s day and, hopefully, life when they leave me feeling like themselves or a whole new person for the first time in a while, and I adore their smiles when they come back,” Hick said. “It makes my heart happy to know I’m in a position where I can make a difference and also give back to the community.”
There are plans in the future to grow the services offered at Suzi Q’s, according to Hicks.
“My little shop is growth minded with plans to bring in a barber, a nail specialist, a waxer, an esthetician and hopefully a massage therapist in the future as support grows,” Hicks said. “All of this with the goal of feeling like the salon where Mom or Grandma went back in the day where everyone could get together, maybe get a cup of coffee and catch up with folks you haven’t seen in a while-- some old fashioned real connection!”
Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Clients can find and book Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop on Facebook ‘Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop’ and on suziqsbeautyshop.square.site.
For more information call or text 417-726- 2286.
