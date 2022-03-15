The Relay for Life of Stone and Taney Counties will host its 25th Annual Relay Reunion, which consists of five events in Stone and Taney counties this year.
Relay for Life invites local residents and visitors to join them for one or more of the five American Cancer Society Relay For Life events, which will be held in Stone and Taney counties. All past teams, sponsors and participants are invited to participate in this year’s events.
According to a press release from the Relay for Life of Stone and Taney counties the events are:
- Ladies Tea and Paddle Party on Saturday, April 23, at Branson’s Senior Center
- Rummage/Craft Sale with Vendors and Lunch on Saturday, May 21, at the Branson Lions Club
- Relay for Life on Saturday, June 4, at the Branson Landing Fountains
- Bark For Life on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Kimberling City Elks Club
- Taking Aim at Cancer on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ozark Shooters Complex in Walnut Shade
Each of these events celebrate those touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change, according to the release.
Those who wish to participate or become involved may do so in a number of ways including:
- Attend one or more local events
- Start or join a fundraising team
- Volunteer to help plan or organize the event(s)
- Make a donation- monetary or donate items for our fundraising auctions
- Become a sponsor or encourage your employer to sponsor
- Invite a cancer survivor to be celebrated, or if you’re a survivor, join
Founded in 1985, Relay For Life events around the world have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer. The organization has become the symbol for the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.
The ACS estimates one out of three people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Funds raised at Relay For Life events help the ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need. There have been 49 researchers who have gone on to become Nobel Prize Recipients.
To learn more about Relay For Life visit RelayForLife.org/TaneyStoneMO.
