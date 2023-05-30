Three Hollister High School freshmen have been selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy at the University of Central Missouri this summer.
Addison Kimrey, sponsored by the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club, and Addison Wilson, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hollister will attend session one at the end of June. Cason Kemp, sponsored by the Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club, will attend session two in July.
The Missouri RYLA Academy is a four day, three night leadership academy for diverse incoming high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who desire community service. The curriculum is designed to identify and enhance the servant leadership qualities of each participant, educate them on how to successfully implement a service project, and inspire them to live a lifetime of “Service Above Self.”
All three Hollister High School students are also young leaders in the Hollister FFA program.
