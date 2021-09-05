A 14 year old female died after a jet ski accident on Table Rock Lake.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, two unnamed St. Louis minors, a female, 14, and a male, 15, were both driving 2004 Bombardier personal watercrafts southeast near Little Indian Point 5 at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.4.
The watercraft driven by the male collided with the watercraft driven by the female, which ejected her from the watercraft, according to the report. The female minor was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. by Dr. Pallohusky at Mercy.
Names were not released as both parties involved were minors.
