Forsyth officials are in discussions to annex a piece of property into the city limits.
The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of Jellystone Branson Camp Resort. The new owners of Jellystone, Great Escape RV Resorts, recently purchased the property with plans on development.
At the May Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting, Park Manager Chris Logue spoke to the board on another issue regarding sprinkler systems. He also told the board there are plans being developed to utilize the property for more recreational uses, including a man made pond.
The property, however, is not a part of the city. Great Escape RV Resorts approached the city about the volunteer annex.
“It’s weird how there are things cut in and out of it,” Forsyth Mayor Kelly Doughertysaid during the Monday, June 20, aldermen meeting. “The actual park, besides what they purchased, is in city limits. They want to be a part of the city. They would like all of their parts to be a part of the city and not just part of it.”
Ward II Alderman Dustin Krob spoke positively about the possibilities of the annexation.
“It’s a voluntary annexation and they want to be part of the city,” Krobs said. “I think we move forward, they want to be a part of the city.”
City Attorney William McCullah raised concerns over the annexation in relation to the fire protection district, which would cover the property. Currently, the property requested to become part of Forsyth is covered by Central Taney County Fire Protection District.
“Are we all aware of what’s going to happen concerning the fire district? The water district has authority and that will continue. That is not the case with the fire district when a city of more than 2,500 population annexes part of the fire district into the city statute prescribes a formula for paying out over five years, what the fire district is missing in its tax,” McCullah questioned the aldermen. “Now the question is whether the statute is valid. Cole County Circuit Court, that hears most state cases, found it to be unconstitutional because it had too many subjects in one bill. But it didn’t go to the court of appeals. The Court of Appeals has not decided. The question is do we want to make an arrangement with the (Central) fire district or do you want to challenge and go to court?”
Krobs asked McCullah if the 2014 court order about property in Forsyth around the Shoals Bend area, in which the Missouri Attorney General offered an advisory opinion which concludes the existing state law does not prohibit imposition of taxes on behalf of the city of Forsyth and Central Taney County Fire Protection District.
“Wouldn’t that just apply out there? The Attorney General already said they would continue to pay county taxes. I live out there (near Shoal Bend), we continue to pay county taxes and we also pay city taxes for fire protection,” Krobs explained he gets an assessment form both Forsyth and the county for fire protection each year. “I pay both. It’s like $400 a year I already pay to Central. Why wouldn’t they just keep paying what they have been paying Central and then also pay for city fire too?”
McCullah said he would hope so, but there would need to be more research to go into the issue before a decision is made.
“I think we need to get with the fire district before we go into a (potential) lawsuit,” McCullah said.
“Technically, Jellystone the park itself would already be paying double,” Krob said. “So per the AG from 2014, (when some) challenged it out there that basically they didn’t want to pay the city fire tax because the county always responded. The Attorney General said, ‘No, you will continue to pay both.’”
Krobs shared the judgment he was referencing with McCullah.
CTCFPD board member Robert Carfield was in attendance at the meeting and spoke on the annexation issue, as did Forsyth Fire Department Chief Nathan Bower.
Carfield said he was there to listen and find out all he could about the potential annexation.
“I’m just here tonight to find out as much information as I can,” Carfield said. “Our goal is to not lose, but at the same time I don’t want to, you know. We’ve got a really good working relationship with Forsyth, so I don’t have a direct opinion right now. It’s just more of a fact gathering and understanding.”
Krobs asked Carfield and Bower about both fire districts responding to fires in the Shoals Bend area due to the residents paying for both. This includes the current Jellystone Park, which is behind the acres in question.
“Yes, we call it double fire coverage,” Bower said. “We have mutual aid agreements we have had in the past and still have in place. We kind of share our resources through that mutual aid or automatic aid agreement.”
After a few minutes of back and forth, Alderman Ward I Jack Baker suggested to everyone to go into further discussions with the fire districts so they can go back to Jellystone with all the correct information to move forward with the annexation.
“Can we hold off on the annexation until we get the nod from Central Fire?” Baker asked.
Carfield said he would take the information gathered back to the CTCFPD board at their July 11 meeting. He invited the aldermen and Bower to attend the meeting to discuss the proposed annexation. McCullah said he would get with CTCFPD’s attorney to go over the legal aspects of how to proceed.
The next steps in the annexation process would come with an annexation petition, followed by a public hearing before the board would place the annexation to a vote.
Look for more stories on this issue as it develops in future editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
