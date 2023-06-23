A corporal with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office was honored during National Law Enforcement Week.
Corporal Mike Merenghi was awarded the Ozark Outlaws’ Peace Officer of the Year award during the Friday, June 16, banquet.
“We are proud to share that during the National Law Enforcement week banquet last night, Corporal Mike Merenghi was honored to receive the “Ozark Outlaws’’ Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award,” states the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “The Ozark Outlaws is a group of retired Law Enforcement professionals from all over the nation that live in Southwest MO. Well deserved award to Corporal Merenghi and we are very proud he is a big part of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.”
For more information visit www.stonecountymosheriff.com.
