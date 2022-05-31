Table Rock Community Bank hosted a grand opening of its new loan production office in Crane.
The Table Rock Community Bank and the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of Table Rock Community Bank’s Loan Production Office with members of the public during a ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. The celebrations took place at the new location, 205 Pirate Lane, located in the Rapid Roberts building, according to a press release from the TRLCC.
“The expansion will further our commitment and services to our customers and the citizens of Stone County,” President and CEO of Table Rock Lake Community Bank Dwayne Falk said. “We look forward to serving both the personal and business needs of Crane and the surrounding communities.”
The new facility will be manned by Loan Officer Doug Minton, along with Loan Assistant Nicole Essary. According to the release, Minton enjoys serving his community and building long-term relationships through dedication and commitment to excellent service, which is exactly what Table Rock Community Bank strives to maintain.
The event began with the Crane School District Band performing the National Anthem. With a ribbon cutting, and a tour of the facility following the performance. For those in attendance there were refreshments, and a door prize.
The Loan Production Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.