The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery is offering guided tours during two weeks in March.
These free guided tours will take place at the hatchery the weeks of March 15 to19 and March 22 to26 daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to a statement from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Tours start at the Conservation Center and last about 30 to40 minutes.
The tours are a way to celebrate the return of spring, and coincide with spring break for many schools. Anyone present at the start time is welcome to join the tour.
The tours will start indoors, but most of the tour will take place outdoors. The MDC asks attendees to dress for the weather.
The Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The quarter feeding machines are available for the public to feed the fish.
For more information email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-334-4865 ext 0.
