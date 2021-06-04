The Taney County Ambulance District recently opened the doors to their new, state of the art, ambulance building in Forsyth.
The new building, which is located at 17463 US Hwy 160, had been under construction for a little over a year.
Public Information Officer for Taney County Ambulance District Lt. Jonathan Tudor said they have been using the new building since the end of April.
According to Tudor, the new building replaced two previous stations that were outdated and needed a revamp.
“The two stations we had were getting old, one of which was an original ambulance station from the 70s. The other station, I have no clue when that building was built, it was decades ago,” said Tudor. “Older buildings just come with problems, so this (station) is going to save us a lot of maintenance costs. We sold both of those stations and combined them into this one station. There was only one ambulance between the two stations, they just bounced back and forth. So we basically just put one in the middle, and it helps us get to more of the population faster.”
The new station in Forsyth was designed to last for many years, according to Tudor.
“It’s the same crews, the same ambulances, same everything, but this building we designed it for response time, to make sure we could up our response time,” said Tudor. “It’s designed to be a 100 year building, it’s built to commercial standards, it has giant steel beams in it, it’s made to last.”
The building was also designed with special safety precautions, such as automatic propane shut offs on stoves and grills and ventilation systems in the bay to prevent exhaust from leaking upstairs.
The station is the eastern most station for Taney County and responds to the furthest Taney County line, responding to places such as Bradleyville, Cedar Creek, Rockaway Beach, and towards K Hwy on East 76.
According to Tudor, when choosing the location for the new station they did their best to strategically choose a location that would have the best response time capability.
“We picked this location after many years of collecting data, and our goal is to increase compliance with response times,” said Tudor. “We self impose response times, we’re not required to by an organization but there’s a national standard. We want to be on scene nine minutes from the call, and we record every call and we review every call. We’ve determined that by getting rid of the two outlying stations, we will increase that compliance.
“It’s a play on words, we decreased our response time, but we increased our compliance with our response time. We’re actually going to get there faster by having this building, and the sooner we get there the better. Seconds save lives, every second that we can trim off is a potential life saved.”
Not only is the new station beneficial to the community, but to the first responders as well, said Tudor. The two-story ambulance station overlooks Bull Shoals Lake and provides a welcome atmosphere for its workers.
Inside the building is a weight room, fully equipped kitchen, showers, living room, dining space, and an outdoor balcony that overlooks the lake.
“This is exciting, especially for the ones of us who have been here for a long time. It’s a beautiful building,” said Tudor. “It’s a place we can bring in the community and feel good about showing it.”
For more information visit tcad.net.
