The Hollister High School Academic Team recently traveled to Cassville, MO to compete in the Big 8 Conference Championship, coming home with a victory.
In addition to the team being named Conference Champions, Team Captain Carson Haefeker placed 2nd individually for the overall most questions answered correctly throughout the tournament.
The team will travel to Houston, MO on Saturday, April 15, to compete in the District Tournament.
