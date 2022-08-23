The VFW Post 1667 will conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony and a potluck style get-together for area veterans.
The event will be held at the VFW Post, located at 3332 Ridgedale Road in Ridgedale, MO on Sept. 5, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and following the ceremony the post will provide a picnic style lunch with hotdogs, hamburgers and soft drinks. Those in attendance are asked to bring a covered side dish.
“All area veterans and members of the community are invited and the lunch is free to all veterans,” Post Commander Richard Clowers said.
Clowers said the post will have help on hand for veterans.
“The post will have a Post Service Officer present to assist any veterans with referrals for benefits, and to answer questions,” Clowers said. “Veterans attending, who are not VFW members, are requested to bring along a copy of their DD-214 to verify veteran status.”
The community can bring United States flags which need to be retired as well.
“Come out and pay respect to the flag, and enjoy the fellowship afterward. The event will be held outdoors,” Clowers said. “Bring along any US flags that need retiring and the post will ensure they receive the proper retirement ceremonies.”
For any additional information, contact Clowers at phone 417-213-1534 or by email at vfw1667@yahoo.com.
