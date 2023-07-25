White River Connect hosted a dedication ceremony on Thursday, July 20, to recognize the start of construction of its expansive fiber project to rural areas in local counties.
Fiber-optic internet, or “fiber,” is a broadband internet connection which uses light to transmit data through glass fibers. The technology allows for faster and more reliable internet speeds than typical DSL and cable internet.
The purpose of the system is to help create reliable internet service for White River Valley Electric Cooperative members in the most rural areas. White River Connect Chief Executive Officer Beau Jackson said the service will help many who haven’t had access to internet service in their areas.
“Powered by a trusted name, White River Valley Electric Cooperative, White River Connect will provide new opportunities to rural America,” Jackson said. “Medical staff in Gainesville will soon be able to easily access important medical records with ease for the patients they serve, improving the quality of care. Schools will be able to expand their services, and their students will no longer have to meet up in parking lots to do their homework that requires reliable internet service.”
The service will cover rural areas in Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties and will start adding subscribers to the network as soon as early 2024. The construction process will take place in phases:
Phase one: Engineers will design the fiber network route.
Phase two: Contractor crews will work to prepare existing electrical and infrastructure for fiber construction.
Phase three: Aerial crews will install fiber overhead while underground crews will be doing directional boring and excavating to install fiber underground in selected areas.
Phase four: Members will see trucks with enclosed trailers on location in which they will be splicing and testing the fiber network.
Phase five: Drop crews will install fiber drops to the point of entry of homes and businesses.
Phase six: Home installation in the first quarter of 2024 for the first customers.
Jackson said White River Connect believes the fiber installation in rural areas will be beneficial to those who live in rural areas, in many ways.
“With the fiber network we are building comes new opportunities for our neighbors; opportunities to dream big,” Jackson said. “The opportunities fiber internet will create for an area are only limited by our imaginations, and we cannot wait for when construction is completed.”
For more information about White River Connect, visit www.whiteriverconnect.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.