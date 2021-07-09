A teenager who nearly drowned while swimming at Moonshine Beach on Tuesday, July 6, has died from his injuries, according to the Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen.
The victim has been identified as Ty Lewis, 15, of Hollister.
Lewis was swimming at the Table Rock Lake swimming area when he became fatigued and went under water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online report.
Bystanders and first responders came to the aid of the boy and were able to regain a pulse after 15 minutes of highly skilled advanced care, according to a Western Taney County Fire Protection District Facebook post.
