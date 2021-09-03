A Cedarcreek family and a Crane family were chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Taney and Stone County during the 62nd Annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.
According to a press release from the University of Missouri Extension Office of Taney County, each year the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA. This year, Family Farm Day was held on Monday, Aug. 16.
The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; and MU Extension and Engagement.
The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe in the release.
“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” Wolfe said in the release. “As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”
The Taney County family selected by the MU Extension of Taney County and the Taney County Farm Bureau for this honor for 2021 was Jeramie and Nina Henson and their family.
The Henson family includes Jeramie, Nina and their four children, according to the Taney County release. The Henson’s two oldest children are married and are beginning their own family farms, while their two youngest are leaders in their school district in both sports and academics. The Henson children are: Chandy Dees, who is married to Billy Dees, Trey Henson, who is married to Mariah Henson, Aubrey Henson, and Paris Henson.
The Henson farm family also includes Henson’s grand-daughter Trevlynn Grace, who is already fond of visiting the family farm, according to the release.
Jeramie and Nina, who are lifelong residents of Taney County, raised their family on a farm located on 292 acres in Cedarcreek. They have been married for 26 years and said in the release they find the best life lessons are found in the time they spend together on the farm.
The Henson’s farm is a cow/calf operation consisting of around 95 pairs of Red Cross bred. The farm also harvests approximately 700 bales of hay each year, according to the Taney County release.
Jeramie is the pastor of Church 3:16 in Forsyth, according to the release. He has been serving in ministry for the past 12 years in the community and enjoys the deep rooted relationships he has built with the people of this small town. Jeramie enjoys hunting, fishing, riding horses, and spending time with his grandma on the farm.
Nina is entering her eighth year at Hollister School District as the elementary principal and loves her time spent supporting teachers and students, while also being able to support her husband in his ministry. She enjoys watching her youngest two play sports, time on the farm riding buggies with family, reading, and friends, according to the Taney County release.
The Hensons said they find their community within Taney County to be their forever home and couldn’t imagine life without the friends in it. They value and appreciate the support from their family for the love of farming together and count each memory made on their farm a blessing.
According to a press release from the University of Missouri Extension Office of Stone County, the Cutbirth family, of Crane, was chosen as the Farm Family for Stone County.
The Cutbirth family includes Brian and Carol Cutbirth, Emma Cutbirth, Travis Gaulding, Beau Dotson, Jocelyn Dotson, Braylin Gaulding, and Bailee Gaulding.
The Cutbirth family family farm is a 1,000-acre cow/calf farm, where they background their own calves, according to the Stone County release. The family works together for success. Brian shared that he is thankful to MU Extension and the Stone County Soil and Water District for all their help over the years.
The Cutbirth family will also be honored by the Stone County MU Extension Council with a dinner sponsored by Table Rock Community Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.