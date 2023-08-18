MoDOT pavement sealing in Stone County north of Crane has been rescheduled to next week.
The sealing project on Stone County Route M between Missouri Route 265 north of Crane and Stone County Route M/U in Jamesville was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, through Tuesday, Aug. 8. The work was delayed due to excessive heat and has been rescheduled to begin on Friday, Aug, 25 through Tuesday. Aug. 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Contractor crews will seal the existing driving surface as part of a Pavement Sealing Project. A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is being used as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life.
The pavement sealing will cause the following traffic impacts:
- Stone County Route M between Missouri Route 265 north of Crane and Stone County Route M/U in Jamesville reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working
- Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed when traveling over recently-sealed sections of highways
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
- Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zones. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zones or before entering the work zones from a side road.
- Local residents will be able to get to driveway and entrances along the road
Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
For more information drivers are encouraged to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map.
