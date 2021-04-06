The city of Branson is offering another tool to help keep the city beautiful.
‘Report-A-Road’, according to a press release from the city of Branson, will allow community members to report potholes, litter, needed street repairs or even mowing concerns with a simple click of a button.
“This is just another tool to help us monitor our roads and road conditions. Whether it be mowing; potholes; signal out, non-functioning; or a dead animal so to speak,” said Keith Francis, city of Branson’s public works/engineering director.
“It benefits our community greatly. It helps keep our roads in better conditions and gets things addressed a lot quicker. If there’s trash in the road or whatever that may be, it helps us put personnel on it a lot quicker and gets it taken care of for the local citizens and our visitors that come to Branson.”
According to Francis, Report-A-Road is as easy as getting on a smartphone and going to the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
“It’s not just for the locals, but for our visitors too. They can get on it with their smartphones; go to the city of Branson’s website and the location of it: on the main page, go to ‘feedback and questions’; then there’s a big square/rectangular box ‘Report-A-Road’ and they can click on it and fill out the information. What that does is it helps our city staff know where problems are,” said Francis. We can’t be everywhere at one time so this helps us to monitor our road conditions, our mowing conditions or whatever that may be that needs addressed, and it automatically sends the information to a spreadsheet. We have the spreadsheet set up to whichever department that it has a problem with, it has a keyword, and the information will automatically send an email to that entity. Whether that be Taney County Road District, MoDOT; it will automatically notify them.”
According to Francis, not only will this new tool help keep Branson beautiful but it also provides an extra layer of safety.
“It goes through a priority based issue; if it’s a safety concern, that goes to the top of the list. For example, a signal (stops working) or if someone knocks down a stop sign. Safety concerns are always going to be the top priority,” said Francis. “The only thing I could add would be for the citizens and any visitors that read our newspapers, to please go on there and look at it, try it out. We won’t be hounding you or calling you, it’s just a way to help us to take care of our roads better. It’s just another tool.”
In conjunction with the work of Alderwoman Julia King’s Community Volunteer Trash Pickup series, where volunteers picked up more than 2,000 pounds of trash from city roads during three weekends in March, the city wanted to continue this momentum by encouraging residents and community members to report any issues they see to help keep Branson looking as good as possible through ‘Report-A-Road’, according to the release.
“This also creates transparency and accountability. When people are telling us ‘hey there’s a pothole here’, ‘hey there’s trash here’, now we have a way to track that. And it holds us accountable as a city to make sure we’re figuring out ways to address it or ways to work with volunteers to address it,” said King. “Some of the roads that have issues are not city roads for the city of Branson to address.
“Sometimes it’s a county road in Branson or sometimes it’s a state road. Not only do we have a tracking mechanism for things that are within our control, but it’s also going to alert the state and the county, things that are getting reported so that they’re held accountable to and can partner with them to take care of these things.”
According to King, ‘Report-A-Road’ can also help dictate where future Community Volunteer Trash Pickups are done in the future, based on the reports that are received.
“We can now see the feedback input of what our residents and our citizens report to us, so the next time we do the litter pickup event we can choose to focus on areas that people are reporting in. If we see that 15 people have used that application to report trash and litter along the same road, then I know ‘hey the next time we do a litter pickup event that’s where we’re going to focus, that’s going to have the biggest impact,’” said King. I just want to encourage people to keep loving the town, stay engaged; it takes the community, there is not one individual that can do this alone. I couldn’t do it alone. It took support from our city, our police, our fire, our technology team, our volunteers, our sponsors….It really took everyone coming together to make this happen.
“And I think that’s a very refreshing thing because we’ve all gone through a lot with 2020 and starting out 2021, so this has been a breath of fresh air.”
Visit bransonmo.gov to ‘Report-A-Road’ and keep Branson beautiful.
