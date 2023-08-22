Dozens of young students who attend the Hollister School District were met with a surprise gift from the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction on their first day of school.
First grade students at the Hollister Early Childhood Center were surprised with 3D Titanic lunch boxes, which were distributed by school faculty and members of the Titanic crew on Friday, Aug. 18.
Titanic Crew Member and former middle school art teacher, football and wrestling coach Jim Myers said distributing the lunch boxes is a way for the Titanic Museum to give back to a vital part of the community.
“When we first started this education program, we were doing a lot of things with schools all over the country,” Myers said. “We felt a need to touch schools in our own backyard.”
Titanic Museum and Hollister School District have a history of working together to show support for students and their teachers. In August of 2022, the museum hosted an Adopt-A-Teacher event, organized by the school district. The event was created as a way to help “refill teachers’ cups” so they can, in return, support their students in necessary ways.
Hollister Elementary School and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh said support from businesses in the community, such as the Titanic Museum, is essential to teachers and students.
“When we can partner with amazing supporters from the community at every level, great things take place to support our students,” Waugh said. “Whether it’s our kids you’re supporting or our teachers, there’s a trickle down effect.”
Myers expressed his appreciation for educators within the community, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.
“Mary (Kellogg, Titanic Museum Owner) says, ‘You always seem excited about this,’ and I said ‘Well, that’s because educators are very special, and we really appreciate that,’” Myers said.
The museum’s campaign to support children in the community extends beyond the donation of the 3D lunch boxes.
In 2023, Titanic Museum Attractions set out to honor the children who were aboard the Titanic through its “The Year of the Titanic Children” campaign. With the campaign, the museum has partnered with Samaritan’s Feet to provide new shoes to children throughout Missouri and Tennessee, the home states of the two Titanic Museum Attractions. The partnership will help provide thousands of pairs of shoes to those in need.
For more information about Titanic Museum Attraction, visit www.titanicbranson.com.
