The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
According to a press release, the eight-horse hitch will be at Harter House in Hollister on Thursday, Oct. 6. The hitch will parade to visit Kum & Go, the White Oak Station, Country Mart, and finally loop back to where they started at Harter House. The parade begins at 4 p.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m.
They will be at Bass Pro Shops at the Branson Landing on Friday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. The hitch will parade down the Landing to deliver cases of Budweiser to bars and restaurants. The parade will conclude at 6 p.m.
One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parking lots of Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper, located at 2210 W 76 Country Blvd, on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. for photos.
The Clydesdales’ appearances to the area are a few of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches.
The history of the Clydesdales dates back to the mid-1800s, when Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, and weigh an average of 2,000 pounds. A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day. They must also be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
The Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, MO; Merrimack, NH; and Ft. Collins, CO. They also may be viewed at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, MO.
