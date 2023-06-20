According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website, more than 90% of counties in the state are experiencing drought conditions including Taney and Stone Counties, which are considered to be abnormally dry.
The website said most Missouri counties are experiencing some level of dryness, with the most intense being in central Missouri. Droughts can cause soil to dry out, which causes plants to die, leading livestock to suffer. Extended periods of time without water can have a potentially serious impact in various aspects of life including agriculture, environment and economy. While storms can drop large amounts of rain in a short time, the water may run off into streams instead of soaking into the ground where it is needed during a drought.
In response to such conditions throughout the state, emergency hay and water have been made available for family farms at Missouri Department of Conservation areas and Missouri state parks.
Boat ramps at 25 Missouri state parks and 36 Missouri Department of Conservation areas are also open for farmers to collect water in order to battle the dry conditions. Locally, there is access at Table Rock State Park. Those interested will need to call the office for hours of availability at (417) 334-4704. It is a requirement for area MDC managers to be contacted before collecting water from the conservation areas and the water is available for livestock needs only. It is not to be sold. Farmers will have to provide their own equipment for pumping and hauling the water.
Nearly 700 acres of hay are being made available at 17 Missouri state parks. Locally, hay can be obtained at Shepherd of the Hills State Park. Those interested in obtaining the hay should contact Park Superintendent Caylen Cantrell at (417) 334-4704. The first person to view the area who wants to acquire hay will be issued a license to cut the hay at no cost. Guidelines and boundaries will be provided at the time. Signing a license is required before cutting any hay. Missouri State Parks will allow haying on June 25, and the hay must be removed before Sept. 25. A map which displays locations for pumping water from boat ramps and for acquiring hay is available at www.mostateparks.com/drought.
More information including a drought plan and other resources can be found at www.dnr.mo.gov/water/hows-water/state-water/drought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.