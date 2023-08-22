From Branson Tri-Lakes News
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, September 18-19-20, 2013
The recent stint of cool weather is hitting Ozark Mountain Country at the perfect time as the 40th annual Autumn Daze arts, crafts and music festival begins Thursday in downtown Branson.
“We are so excited for our 40th anniversary,” said Downtown Betterment Association Events Coordinator Jessica Luthardt. “As usual, we have a wonderful entertainment lineup each day, wonderful holiday shopping opportunities, just about anything you could want from baskets, jewelry, clothing, kid’s game boards, books and many new food vendors, as well as our old favorites.
We’re going to have a great time at this wonderful festival event.”
This festival runs Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We are so proud to present this festival absolutely free of charge,” Luthardt said. “The only thing we want people spending their money on is great gifts and great food.”
Crafters and artists from several states throughout the country will be in attendance.
“Not only does having this festival in downtown Branson shine a light on our heritage, but we have many other items from farther out,” she said. “We have one family coming from Arkansas, but they still have their family in Africa.”
Luthardt said the family makes African wood carvings and baskets, all of which will be available for purchase during the festival.
“Those are unique things that you’re not going to find everyday in the Ozarks,” she said. “We’re so happy to have all our vendors this year…we have stuff from all over the world and it’s going to be a really neat experience to be able to shop for those things in our little community.”
Shoppers should enjoy a wide array of crafts and other items including wood crafts, quilts, clothing, crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, hats, purses, ladies’ accessories, toys, floral arrangements, ironworks and collectibles. Several of the vendors will also be demonstrating their techniques.
While guests are browsing the crafts, they’ll be entertained by dozens of Branson’s most popular entertainers. All American Gospel gets things kicked off Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by Jason Yeager’s tribute to Journey, the Fair Family, Heapin’ Spoonful, David Mays tribute to Charlie Pride, Tyler Bryce and Voices of Glory. After an hour break, the Baldknobbers take the stage at 4 p.m., followed by Make Believe Players. Thursday’s entertainment will take the stage every 30 minutes.
Friday’s entertainment slate gets rolling at 10:30 a.m. with the Fair Family, followed bay an Abba tribute at 11:30 a.m., George Dyer at noon and Tyler Bryce at 1 p.m. Entertainers will again take the stage every 30 minutes with Barry Williams, Voices of Glory, performances from the “Hooray for Hollywood” show, Brenda Meadows, “No. 1 Hits of the 60’s” performer Jenna Kilbane, C.J. Newsome, Midwest Dance Revolution, Michael J and Mario Rosales.
Saturday morning, Rich Watson gets things going at 10 a.m., followed every 30 minutes by Roy Morris and Barbara Fairchild, Gary Dooms, Susan Hudson-Carman and Janet Turner Martin and Jason Gordon at noon. After a 30 minute break, things get rolling again at 1 p.m. with “New Jersey Nights” performers, Prep Vocal Academy, Dance Branson, Tattletales Trio and Nicole Starling and Bright Idea.
In addition to continuous entertainment and crafts, Autumn Daze will also feature a food court, a celebrity autograph booth and a downtown Branson sidewalk sale. Unlike in years past, there won’t be a street dance this year.
We aren’t going to have our street dance this year,” Luthardt said. “That way we’ll be able to encourage all our festivalgoers to go out and see one of our wonderful Branson shows in the evening.”
There is also a special march and ceremony in observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
“We have the POW/MIA silent march down Commercial Street that will end at our Autumn Daze Stage,” she said. “We’ll not only be honoring the POWs, but there is currently a sergeant in Afghanistan who is being held prisoner, and he’s been there for about four years. We hope to bring attention to his situation by honoring him.”
For more information, visit downtownbranson.org or call 866-523-1190.
