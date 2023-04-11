The Taney County Farm Bureau recently presented a scholarship to a local high schooler.
According to a press release from the Taney County Farm Bureau, Hollister freshman Addison Kimrey was awarded $500 to help her continue her agricultural educational journey.
“We are pleased to announce that Addison Kimrey has the first outstanding high school agriculture student scholarship recipient,” states the release. “This is a new award for the Taney County Farm Bureau that seeks to honor an agriculture high school student(s) with the characteristics of strong leadership, sound character, good grades, excellent attendance and who is highly recommended by their agriculture advisor. This scholarship seeks to encourage the youth of Taney County to enhance their education. The award can be used for attending college, vocational school or for the student’s FFA project.”
Kimrey is an FFA member at Hollister High School. Her FFA project is raising feeder pigs to market weight and selling those animals to customers for further processing into meat. She currently has a strong customer base which is growing and eager to purchase locally grown meat animals.
Taney County Farm Bureau President Ben Carpenter said Kimrey is a well-deserving recipient of the award.
“Addison loves her pigs! I’ve seen first hand how she takes great care of them and is trying to grow her small business. She has a great start on her FFA project and is just a freshman. I’m excited to see how it will grow by the time she is a senior. She is very deserving of the award money and is expanding her operation. I encourage more fellow high school FFA students in Taney County to apply next year so they can also get a nice award to jump start their FFA project or use it towards college or vo-tech school after graduation.”
The scholarship money can be used for future education or to help with a continued project.
“The $500 award will help Addison to be able to increase her production and upgrade her facilities,” states the release. “Congratulations to Addison Kimrey as we wish her continued success.”
Kimrey said she will use the money to get her sow bred as well as other things.
“I’m so happy I received this award,” Kimrey said. “I will use the money to get my sow, Eve, bred and buy vaccines and other necessary medications or feed for my animals. I also want to buy a water heater for the winter and a self-feeder for the growing young hogs. This is so helpful to my operation. I hope to be able to continue this FFA project all through high school.”
For more information or to contribute to the scholarship contact Leah Firestine at the Farm Bureau office at 1015 State Hwy 248 Suite C, Branson, Mo. 65616 or call 417-334-8084.
