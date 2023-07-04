The Cedarcreek Volunteer Fire Protection District received a grant to help light the way to save lives.
The $4,380 grant from the Skaggs Foundation will allow the fire district to be prepared in case of an accident. The volunteer fire district recently received the grant to install LED lights around their helicopter pad.
Cedarcreek Volunteer Fire Protection District Board President Deb Santee said the project will help make life saving medical assistance safely available.
“We are a small, rural community that really comes alive during the summer months,” Santee said. “This project is one more step we are taking to be the best we can be for our residents and our visitors.”
When a medical emergency arose at night which required a life flight helicopter, the Cedarcreek volunteer firefighters would go to the station and shine vehicle headlights onto the landing pad to make it visible for the helicopter to safely land.
“It was still difficult for paramedics to have proper lighting to wheel a patient to the helicopter pad,” Santee said. “We are relieved to have these lights installed and ready so that we can help offer the fastest, safest medical transport when seconds and minutes matter.”
The lighting for the helicopter pad was funded through a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. Skaggs Legacy Endowment was established in 2013 and since that time, the foundation has awarded more than $8.3 million to organizations working to improve health and wellness throughout Stone and Taney counties.
For more information visit www.skaggsfoundation.org.
