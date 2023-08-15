The local Shriners are hosting their 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament next week.
The Taney County Shriners Club is hosting a cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Taney County Shriners Club, located at 2266 State Hwy T in Branson.
“Come out for a day of fun! We will have a cornhole tournament, live music and delicious barbecue,” states the Taney County Shriners tournament flier.
Live music will be provided by award-winning Country Artist Joey Herd.
The tournament has room for up to 40 teams.
“We still have room for teams,” Taney County Shriner Cornhole Tournament spokesperson Shamron Baur told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We will leave the registration open until we are full, even leaving it open on the day.”
The cost to register a team is $50. Proceeds will benefit the Abou Ben Adhem Shriners Taney County Shriners Club.
“We were able to raise over $3,000 last year. All of that money gets to stay in Taney County,” Baur said. “All of the money raised went to help Taney County kids. It’s an incredible event where everybody has so much fun for such an amazing cause. My hope is to raise $6,000 this year.”
If a business or individuals want to help raise money there are still sponsorships available until Friday, Aug. 18.
“We are still looking for a few $100 dollar sponsors,’ Baur said. “With sponsorship we advertise your business with a sign and Bob Nichols will announce your business during the event many times. It is a great way to support a great cause for kids.”
If anyone is interested in a sponsorship or to register a team call Wally Baur at 417-231-6613.
