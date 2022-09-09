The Rotary Club of Hollister and Taney County Ambulance District have partnered to host a free, hands-only CPR class on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The event will last one hour, from 9to 10 a.m. at Taney County Ambulance District, located at 106 Industrial Park Dr. in Hollister.
According to the American Red Cross, hands-only CPR can help gain precious time for a person experiencing a cardiac event. About 40 people each hour have a cardiac arrest while not in the hospital; 350,000 people a year.
Participants are asked to park in the rear of the building.There is no cost for the event.
Register at www.hollisterchamber.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.