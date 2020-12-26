The weather is cold but a new local business has exactly what Branson needs to get a little warmth.
Table Rock Coffee Roasters is now open on W. 76 Country Blvd. and Truman Drive in front of SkateWorld (1715 W. 76 Country Blvd.).
What started as a coffee roasting class found on Groupon approximately a decade ago, is now a brand new business that is ready to serve all of the community’s coffee shop related needs.
“I was just browsing Groupon and I came across this little coffee roasting class and I was like ‘well that sounds interesting’ and so I took it and it kind of planted the seed,” said Owner Chris Richard. “Then six or seven years ago now I ended up buying my own little home coffee roaster (and) I started roasting coffee at home and I really enjoyed it.
“I just talked it over with the wife and I said ‘what do you think about taking this up a notch or two?’ (laughs) She was on board, so I ended up taking some classes through the Specialty Coffee Association and got some certifications through them. I studied entrepreneurial studies in college - so I decided to put a business plan together and start shopping around, got a bank to say yes and here we are.”
However, coffee isn’t the only yummy thing this little coffee shop has to offer.
“Obviously coffee-based drinks like lattes and mochas and drip coffee and all those kinds of things,” said Richard. “We also do smoothies, we have a drink called a Refresher, which is more of a summery drink, but it’s on ice and kind of like an Italian soda. We partner up with Sugar Leaf Bakery for our baked goods, so we get all kinds of really good stuff from them, like: breads and cookies and stuff like that.”
Their operating hours are currently weekdays 6 a.m. till 10 p.m. and weekends 7 a.m. till 10 p.m. These hours are currently ‘trial’ hours and could change in the coming weeks.
“My wife and I and our family, we have five kids, we moved to Branson about three years ago and we just really liked the community. We really like everything that Branson has to offer, so where else better to put it than right in the heart of Branson,” said Richard. “We really wanted to capture that local vibe so we designed our brand around the Ozarks, around Table Rock Lake - our cups all have an outline of the lake on them and our logo has mountains on it representing the Ozark Mountains.”
On top of being a coffee shop, Table Rock Coffee Roasters actually roasts their own coffee in Ridgedale, MO and are hoping to offer their services to other area coffee shops.
“We obviously roast all of our own stuff out in Ridgedale,” said Richard. “We got a big coffee roaster out there. Especially now that we have these two locations finally open and running, my next step is to start talking to some of the other coffee shops in the area. A lot of them are getting their coffee from out of state: Washington State, Colorado, whatever, and we want to give them a local option to be able to get their coffee from.”
Table Rock Coffee Roasters officially opened their door on Dec. 12 and they are so excited to serve and become one with the community.
“Honestly just serving the community. Really that’s where our heart is,” said Richard. “We talk about that a lot with our staff. One thing I constantly remind them is ‘the people are more important than the coffee.’ Just keep that in mind. Sometimes it’s easy to get too focused in on what you’re trying to do, but just always try to remember that above everything else.
“We’re really excited to see ‘em. We’re something that’s many, many years in the making and this has been kind of like a brain child of ours for at least four years. We’re just really excited that it’s finally coming to fruition and we’re really excited to see people and meet ‘em and get to know the community better.”
Stay up to date with the business by visiting ‘Table Rock Coffee Roasters Branson - Hwy 76 & Truman Dr’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.