The Allphin Veterinary Clinic in Branson West announces changes at their clinic.
The clinic will be hosting a Come and Go Reception on Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 6 pm. The event is to allow patients and other time to stop by to wish Dr. Owen Allphin and his wife, Lisa, good luck in their future endeavors and to celebrate the upcoming changes.
As of Nov. 1, 2022, Allphin will redirect his clinical time to focus primarily on his passion for veterinary surgery, according to a press release from the clinic.
“Over the years, Dr. Allphin has become proficient in many aspects of surgery, including soft tissue and orthopedics. As Dr. Allphin and Lisa transition into another phase of their life, Dr. Allphin will be transitioning from taking appointments to only performing surgeries starting November 1, 2022,” stated the release.
Dr. Brett Sexton will be taking over as the Managing Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Sexton will work alongside Dr. Julia Bumberry and the relief veterinarians to continue providing the same care patients have come to expect from the clinic.
“Dr. Brett Sexton and Dr. Julia Bumberry have been with us for several years and are both very proficient and excellent veterinarians and surgeons,” Owen Allphine said in the release. “We are proud of them and think of them as family! We would ask all our clients and members of the community to trust these individuals as we trust them completely. Finally, we thank you for trusting your fur babies in our care for so many years. We love you and your four-legged children!”
Allphin Veterinary Clinic has been providing veterinarian services to the community for over 28 years. The clinic website states the clinic provides comprehensive, top-quality veterinary medicine to patients within the area and southwest Missouri.
For more information call the clinic office at 417-272-8000.
